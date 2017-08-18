Many Strictly fans aren’t impressed with the class of 2017

Strictly Come Dancing It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball has defended the show following criticism over the 2017 line-up of celebrities.

Many fans of the programme have expressed their disappointment on Twitter at the calibre of this year’s contestants, with some suggesting they struggled to know who several of the stars taking part are, but Zoe has urged everyone not to judge too soon.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Stephanie Davis ‘devastated’ as she’s ‘snubbed’ by Strictly Come Dancing

It all unfolded when Strictly posted a message on their Twitter account on Thursday reading: ‘Nine #Strictly celebs announced! How is our class of 2017 shaping up so far?’

This received several negative remarks, with one annoyed follower commenting: ‘Terrible……the list is that poor X factor might tempt us and it’s been years since that happened….’

Zoe, 46, stepped in to hit back at the criticism though by replying to the Tweeter: ‘you haven’t seen any of them dance yet. Don’t judge so soon. You may well be astounded at what they can do’

Several fans have since showed their support and agreed with Zoe in her defence of the line-up.

‘Well said @ZoeTheBall,’ one follower posted, whilst one added: ‘Well I personally love it and actually know them all! Can not wait’

It comes after widespread criticism on social media following the first reveals of this year’s line-up, which includes comedienne Susan Calman, Reverend Richard Coles and chef Simon Rimmer.

‘Don’t look very good so far, not sure you can use the word Celeb on this bunch #Disappointment #TV #saturdaynight,’ one Twitter user said of the list of contestants.

Another added: ‘Must admit I’ve been a bit underwhelmed so far & had to Google most contestants! Where are the sports people?? #Strictly2017’

Others taking part include EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami and The Saturdays’ Mollie King.

It’s not just the calibre of the celebrities taking part that has come under fire – some fans of the show has also criticised the fact that JLS star Aston Merrygold is going to be a contestant even though he was previously a judge on the 2013 series of Sky dance show Got To Dance.

Blimey, SO much drama and they haven’t even started dancing yet!