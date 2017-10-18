The model has hit back at speculation

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing may have got off to an exciting start – but that hasn’t stopped us talking about last year’s contestants Louise Redknapp and Daisy Lowe.

They struck up a close bond after competing against each other in 2016, and now model Daisy has hit back at rumours that their relationship is anything more than good friends.

Speaking in her Femme podcast on Monday, the 28-year-old laughed off speculation, saying: ‘I’m aware of all the lesbian hints. It actually makes me laugh.’

She added: ‘People find it strange we are friends. Why? She’s an amazing, warm, honest woman. I’m proud of her. This is what women should do, support each other.’

You tell ’em, Daisy!

This comes after Louise revealed Daisy has been a shoulder to cry on during the break down of her marriage with football pundit, Jamie Redknapp.

The couple – who share sons Charley, 12, and Beau, 9 – have been together for more than 20 years but are now living apart after 42-year-old Louise admitted she felt like a ‘Stepford Wife’.

In a candid interview with Stella magazine, the former Eternal singer recently admitted: ‘It’s so hard because I love him. He’s an amazing man, and we’ve had 20 good years together.’

But, she also admitted that seeing his career change from football to TV presenting was ‘tough’.

Louise explained: ‘Standing by and watching Jamie become this entertainment star was pretty hard. I was proud of him, but there was part of me thinking, that’s my world.’

The mum-of-two has since credited her friendship with Daisy for helping her through this tricky period in her life, telling Stella magazine: ‘Daisy is a mate who is an incredible cheerleader at a time when I’ve needed a lot of support.

‘She’s a breath of fresh air because she has absolutely no filter. She completely believes in following your passion and fulfilling yourself as a woman, which I find really inspiring.’

We’re glad to hear Louise has the support she needs at this hard time.