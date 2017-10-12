Here's what we know so far!
It didn’t take long for the rumours to start when it comes to the love lives of our latest batch of Strictly Come Dancing celebs.
And it’s former Hollyoaks actress, Gemma Atkinson who’s faced the most speculation after whispers began circulating that she’s dating Strictly pro (and resident hunk), Gorka Marquez. We’re not jealous at all…
But while neither stars have confirmed their supposed budding romance (yet), with talks of secret dates and backstage embraces, we’ve all been left wondering what’s REALLY going on with these two behind the scenes.
Well, it all started when the celeb pair began sharing cheeky snaps of each other working up a sweat at the gym as they enjoyed some time together away from the ballroom.
But despite the sweet selfies and rumours the pair were ‘all over each other’ during Gorka’s birthday meal, when asked about her relationship with the pro, Gemma initially told OK! magazine: ‘The only thing we’ve shared is his guacamole recipe.’ Hmmm…
Although the defiant star’s words didn’t do much to dampen the rumours, as the ridiculously good-looking pair were then snapped looking VERY cosy as they prepared for last week’s live show.
And 27-year-old Gorka added fuel to the fire when he recently told the Daily Star: ‘We hang out together and do some workouts and I think she is beautiful, but we are just friends.’
But former Emmerdale star, Gemma – who’s paired with Aljaz Skorjanec – was more coy about her feelings as she told the publication: ‘I really don’t want to talk about my love life to be honest. I don’t feel I need to respond to anyone about what I’m doing.’
Following Gemma’s cryptic reply, it’s now been alleged that the pair ARE in fact dating and Gorka’s partner, Alexandra Burke isn’t very happy about it.
A friend of Gemma reportedly told The Sun: ‘Gorka and Gemma are together. It’s the talk of the make-up room.
‘Not surprisingly, Alexandra is furious about how it might impact her chances of winning. She’s very ambitious and is nervous about it all.
‘Gemma has been getting to know him and she loves kissing him.’ Oo la la!
However, 29-year-old Alexandra has since rubbished reports that she’s fuming at her professional partner, telling Lorraine viewers on Thursday: ‘You literally can’t believe anything you read – not anything – those kind of things.’
OKAY, so she didn’t actually deny the pair are dating?
But just to throw one last spanner in the works, blonde beauty Gem left her fans a little confused earlier this week as she posted a photo hanging out with her supposed ex, Ryan Giggs at his restaurant in Manchester.
Phew! We need a lie down after all that…