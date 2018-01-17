Fans spotted something very telling in this photo...

Strictly Come Dancing may have finished over a month ago, but rumours surrounding Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez‘s ‘romance’ are still very much the talk of the Internet.

And not doing much to dampen speculation, the BBC dancing pair have now cosied up for another cute Instagram snap.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

The star-studded pic features Strictly celebs such as Debbie McGee, Craig Revel-Horwood and Ore Oduba as they enjoyed drinks after tour rehearsals in Birmingham.

But all eyes were on Gemma and hunky Gorka, as fans noticed the former Hollyoaks star’s arm gentling resting around her rumoured love interest. Ooo la la.

Despite the pair never confirming they are anything more than friends, fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: ‘Gorka [hearts] Gemma’.

‘Arm around Gorka… more confirmation’, said another. While a third simply added: ‘This is SO cute!’

More: What about Gorka? Gemma Atkinson gets cosy with ANOTHER hunky Strictly Come Dancing star

The sweet photo comes after the pair were reportedly spotted kissing each other goodbye after rehearsals earlier this week. Hmm…

The Strictly duo have been spending a lot of time together and continue to share cosy Insta pics – including a few of them working up a sweat in the gym.

Recently, Gemma even gave fans a glimpse inside an intimate dinner date as she shared THIS adorable snap of the pair tucking into some delicious food.

Although neither have confirmed they are romantically linked, at the end of last year Gemma opened up about her love life, saying although she wasn’t dating Gorka ‘right now’, there could be potential in the future…