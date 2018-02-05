Fans have gone wild for this cosy snap!

It’s the rumoured romance which had us all talking on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing – but have Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez finally confirmed they’re a thing?



Well, if their latest cosy Instagram snaps are anything to go by, fans certainly think so…

In the first snuggly photo – shared by Spanish pro dancer Gorka – the former Hollyoaks actress can be seen with her arms around her rumoured beau’s neck as she nuzzles his face.

And with both Strictly stars looking extremely happy with themselves, they appear to have addressed the rumours once and for all.

‘You say what…? @glouiseatkinson’, 27-year-old Gorka wrote next to the telling snap.

'You say what…? @glouiseatkinson', 27-year-old Gorka wrote next to the telling snap.

And if that wasn’t proof enough, it looks like the pair also enjoyed a double date over the weekend as they hit the town with Gemma’s former Strictly partner Aljaz Skorjanec and his wife Janette Manrara.



Taking to her own Instagram page, 33-year-old Gemma shared a snap of the foursome having a whale of a time on the night out in Nottingham as she placed her hand on Gorka’s face.

Naturally, it didn’t take fans long to freak out over the snaps, as one wrote: ‘Very happy for you both. Totally appreciate why you wanted to keep it private for as long as you did. You are both lucky to have each other. All the feels’.

Another commented: ‘At last you confirm it!’, while a third added: ‘Such a gorgeous picture of u both! U make such a cute couple!’ AW!