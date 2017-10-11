The Strictly star has be pictures hanging out with her 'ex'

Strictly Come Dancing star, Gemma Atkinson has got tongues wagging over the past few weeks after she was rumoured to be dating Strictly pro (and resident hunk), Gorka Marquez.

Speculation started after the ridiculously good looking pair began posting a load of gym-selfies on their Instagram accounts and apparently, they’ve been flirting up a storm backstage at the BBC show. Ooo la la.

But while former Hollyoaks star Gemma is yet to confirm the romance, she left fans a little confused on Tuesday as she posted a photo hanging out with her supposed ex, Ryan Giggs.

The 32-year-old took to her Instagram to share a snap of herself along with the footballer, her Strictly dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec and two other pals while they enjoyed a spot to eat at Ryan’s restaurant in Manchester.

Alongside the sweet photo, Gemma wrote: ‘Thanks for having us! Fab night in George’s Restaurant introducing @aljazskorjanec to the old school gang #Mates #Oldskool.’

Thanks for having us! Fab night in George's Restaurant introducing @aljazskorjanec to the old school gang ✌🏼#Mates #Oldskool @vicky_owens A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson) on Oct 10, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

And Gemma’s 379k followers were quick to question the photo, as one confused fan wrote: ‘How comes Ryan Giggs is there?’<

Another commented: ‘Wait wait wait… Giggs?’, while a third asked: ‘Back together?’.

Gemma was linked to former footie player, Ryan back in February this year as the pair were reportedly spotted on an intimate dinner date in Manchester.

However, the telly star has been quick to shut down rumours, previously telling OK! magazine: ‘I’m always linked to Ryan! I’ve been mates with Ryan since I was 19 or 20.

‘We’ve got the same group of friends that’s all.’ That settles that, then!

The photo also comes after Spanish dancer, Gorka recently admitted that he was attracted to Gemma, telling The Daily Star: ‘We hang out together and do some workouts and I think she is beautiful.’

Unfortunately, Alexandra Burke‘s Strictly partner then added: ‘We are just friends.’

Hmm, is there a Strictly romance on the cards? We hope so…