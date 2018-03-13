#couplegoals

Since finally going official last month, Strictly Come Dancing’s Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have definitely become our fave showbiz couple.

As well as being ridiculously attractive, these two are constantly sharing sweet photos on Instagram a little like this…

Adorable, or what? And the pair have been at it again this week after Strictly pro Gorka sent fans wild with a cosy bed selfie.

Taking to Instagram, the 27-year-old shared a snap of himself smouldering at the camera as his actress girlfriend lies across his naked chest.

Giving fans his best pose, Gorka even has his arm around former Hollyoaks star Gemma as she catches her forty winks.

Joking about his other half falling asleep, Gorka wrote next to the snap: ‘Shall we watch a movie Gorka? Yeah ok then…. 20 mins later @glouiseatkinson 4am starts are tough!’

And clearly Gorka’s 159k followers absolutely loved the snap and it racked up more than 26k likes in a few hours.

‘@gorka_marquez and @glouiseatkinson u both make a beautiful couple x’, said one.

While another added: ‘Awwww you two look so good together and I love seeing all your posts,which either crack me up or just make me smile’.

And a third joked: ‘Lovely photo BUT you are certainly going to get it when @glouiseatkinson sees this!’

Since then, the pair have pretty much spent all their time together, rehearsing for the Strictly tour, training in the gym and even enjoying a couples holiday.

Gemma’s even been gushing about her new beau, admitting: ‘He’s very funny, I like the fact that he’s funny he makes me laugh and because he’s in London and I’m in Manchester I think that’s a good thing because you both have to make an effort to see each other.’

Admitting that they speak every day, she added: ‘He is very lovely.’