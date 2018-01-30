The couple have had fans concerned about their marriage

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Clifton has broken her silence on her marriage to husband Kevin amid weeks of speculation that they might have split.

The couple left fans concerned in December when they were hit by rumours that they were on the rocks, something that was heightened when Karen was pictured out and about with accountant Stuart Wood amid rumours she could be dating him.

They also failed to dance together on Strictly on more than one occasion and Karen, 35, then jetted off to the US to spend Christmas with her family – whilst Kevin reportedly didn’t join her and instead stayed with his relatives in Grimsby.

Now though Karen has insisted that everything is okay between them as they’re busy putting their very own tour together, which kicks off in a few months’ time.

‘Kevin and I start our own tour in May which we are really looking forward to,’ the dancer says. ‘We are really excited and we are creating right now and just talking through everything.’

Despite the continued rumours about their marriage – with Kevin, 35, adding to this after seemingly being pictured without his wedding ring for the first time last week – Karen says that they’re ‘happy’.

‘We are in an amazing family show on Strictly and at the end of the day we love what we do,’ she tells the Sunday Mirror’s Talk TV. ‘People are going to be interested but at the end of the day we are happy.’

On Monday Kevin gave an encouraging sign too by retweeting a message from Karen about her preparation for their tour.

It comes after Karen spoke in November of how she and Kevin – who tied the knot in 2015 – go through rough patches like anyone else.

‘We’re a regular couple,’ the TV star told The Sun Online. ‘We’ve been together for seven years, and like any other relationship, you have ups and downs.

‘Nothing is perfect. We just need to keep pushing.

‘Relationships take work. It’s not as easy as you think, especially being in a job like Strictly.

‘We’re not a superhuman couple, we’re normal, so when things happen, we fight.’

Fingers crossed that everything is a-okay for these two now.