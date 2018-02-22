What does this mean for the couple?

They might have been at the centre of split rumours for months but Karen and Kevin Clifton have just sent out a pretty big statement at a starry event.

The Strictly Come Dancing couple put on a united front as they attended a do honouring the late Bruce Forsyth at the London Palladium on Wednesday night, where they smiled as they posed for photos with their arms around each other.

At one point Karen, 35, was seen holding onto Kevin’s arm whilst they walked near fellow Strictly star Giovanni Pernice.

The duo have also remained defiant on social media, with both sharing a short video on Wednesday of them dancing together ahead of their upcoming tour.

In the footage Karen beams as she spins and lands into Kevin’s arms.

The dancer shared a quick clip with Kevin, 35, on Instagram Stories too where she explained that they ‘can’t wait’ for fans to see what they’ve been working on.

Kevin remained silent in the video but smiled and gave a thumbs-up to the camera.

Fans have voiced their excitement at seeing the couple together, with one commenting on Instagram: ‘so happy to see you both together again please don’t spit up’

Another referenced the ongoing split rumours by adding: ‘It must b tough for both of you but keep going’

It comes after reports emerged earlier this month claiming that Karen and Kevin could be heading for divorce following months of speculation about their relationship.

A source told The Sun: ‘Karen is extremely upset about the whole situation and is really struggling to accept that everything is over.

‘She has been pleading with Kevin to give things another go but he’s made it clear that he’s not interested and doesn’t want them to patch things up.’

However, just last month Karen insisted that the pair are ‘happy’ despite the rumours.

‘We are in an amazing family show on Strictly and at the end of the day we love what we do,’ she told the Sunday Mirror’s Talk TV. ‘People are going to be interested but at the end of the day we are happy.’

Fingers crossed everything is okay between these two!