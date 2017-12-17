Did you spot it?

They’ve been plagued by rumours that their two-year marriage is in trouble – but Karen and Kevin Clifton FINALLY put on a united front during Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing final.

The couple, who devastated fans after failing to dance with each other during the previous two shows, were caught in a candid moment as the credits rolled following Joe McFadden and Katya Jones being crowned the 2017 Strictly champions.

As their castmates rushed the stage to congratulate the winning pair, the camera panned around the room and gave fans a glimmer of hope that all is not lost in Karen and Kevin’s marriage.

The couple were caught sharing a sweet moment, with Karen affectionately rubbing her hand on Kevin’s back as she appeared to share a joke with her husband, grinning widely before the camera moved off the unaware couple.

Their animated union proves tension between them is perhaps not as high as rumours have suggested, despite them once again failing to dance with each other.

Karen was instead partnered with Pasha Kovalev for a very romantic dance during musical guest, Ed Sheeran‘s performance, which left many viewers at home heartbroken.

During last Sunday’s results show, both Karen and Kevin appeared with different partners during the opening group routine, with Kevin dancing with Janette Manrara whilst Karen was paired with Brendan Cole.

In recent weeks Karen and Kevin have been at the centre of speculation that their marriage is on the rocks, something that was heightened when Karen was pictured out and about with accountant Stuart Wood amid rumours she could be dating him.

Karen admitted to having some ups and downs with Kevin in an interview three weeks ago but said they were working on things.