The pair have made a big statement about their relationship

Strictly Come Dancing stars Kevin and Karen Clifton have faced a lot of speculation surrounding their three year marriage.

But the professional dancers ignored rumours of a divorce this week as they put on a united front to pay tribute to Strictly legend Sir Bruce Forysth.

Ahead of a special programme on the BBC to honour the presenter, the couple showed no sign of marriage woes as they put on a loved-up display while chatting about Brucey.

‘He’s just one of the many people that has influenced and inspired our careers’, Kevin said in a video uploaded to his Instagram account.

‘We were really excited when we were asked to perform in the tribute to him.’

Karen, 35, looked as glam as ever in red lipstick with her short hair curled as she gave her hubby a warm smile and even flashed her wedding ring!

Pro dancer Kevin – who was partnered with Louise Redknapp in 2016 – also glanced at his stunning wife as she told the camera: ‘The energy in the room was absolutely electric and at the same time you felt a lot of love.

‘A lot of people loved him and we’re really proud to be a part of the show.’