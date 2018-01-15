Fans think they've noticed something VERY telling...

Strictly Come Dancing definitely wasn’t short of a romance rumour last year – with former dancing partners Mollie King and AJ Pritchard at the forefront of speculation.

But only days after pro AJ revealed he was just ‘very close pals’ with The Saturdays stunner, now the pair have re-ignited rumours after they shared some very similar Instagram photos over the weekend. Hmm…

Singer, Molly took to Instagram with her cheeky shots which show the 30-year-old enjoying a relaxing spa weekend.

The Strictly star slipped into a sexy red swimsuit for the first snap and showed off her incredible figure while grinning at the camera.

‘Meet me at the pool! #SpaDay #Morning #SundayFunday’, she wrote next to the stunning photo.



She also shared another racy pic from the relaxing weekend away which shows the telly star lying back in a Jacuzzi with her arms spread out wide, next to the caption: ‘This is what weekends are for’.

But while we can’t get over how incredible Mollie looks, some eagle-eyed followers were quick to notice that AJ had also been hanging out at a pool after he took to Instagram with his very own selfie.

Posing in a pair of neon yellow swimming trunks, the 23-year-old flashed his VERY impressive abs as he took a quick photo in the changing room mirrors.

And the photos definitely got fans talking…

‘Did anyone else notice that aj and mollie both went swimming this morning?’ one fan asked.

While another pointed out: ‘Both… You and Mollie looking absolutely gorgeous. And in a swimming mood xx’.

While a third commented on Mollie’s snap: ‘Funny that AJ is also swimming lol’, and a fourth agreed: ‘Same day Aj went for a swim too.’ Interesting…



Meanwhile, after growing very close during their time on Strictly, AJ recently opened up about his relationship with the blonde beauty.

‘We’re not an item, but we’re friends for life’, he told The Metro. Before adding: ‘I didn’t get her a Christmas present, unfortunately… it sounds really bad doesn’t it?’

Poor Mollie!