Anyone else getting a sense of De-javu?

Strictly Come Dancing was BACK on Saturday night as we finally got to see which dancing professionals the new batch of celebs would be matched with.

And with more glitz, glamour and tight costumes than we think we’ve ever seen, the Beeb definitely didn’t disappoint with opening night.

But while we were all watching closely to see if any of the latest showbiz pairings can match up to Strictly legend, Ed Balls (we still miss him), viewers at home noticed something a little bit awkward about new head judge, Shirley Ballas.

Former ballroom pro, Shirley made her show debut at the weekend after she was called in to replace Len Goodman as the head honcho on the panel next to Craig Revel-Horwood, Bruno Tonioli and Darcey Bussell.

However it was a case of De-javu for many fans of the show – who suggested her uncanny resemblance to former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips, who was replaced by Alesha Dixon in 2008 as part of a huge BBC shake up.

And we have to admit – we can definitely see it!

Obviously it didn’t take long for social media to light up with comments from eagle-eyed fans.

‘Watching #Strictly on catch up. New judge Shirley Ballas reminds me of someone…the lovely Arlene Phillips. Missed a trick there @BBC,’ one viewer Tweeted.

Another joked: ‘Waiting for Shirley Ballas to pull off her mask and reveal that she’s actually Arlene Phillips.’

A third added: ‘Arlene Phillips was so desperate to get back on Strictly she has created this alter ego called Shirley Ballas. Master of the rebrand’.

While a fourth agreed: ‘I’m sure the new head judge is just Arlene reincarnated! #Strictly’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

The social media storm comes after Shirley made a sensational Strictly entrance – strutting her stuff on stage before taking her seat next to her fellow panel.

When asked by hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman about what she was looking for from the celebrities, the 56-year-old said: ‘It takes a sincere determination, it takes an amazing work ethic, and a love of each an every dance that you do’.

Eeeek! We have a feeling Shirley is going to fit right in when Strictly returns to our telly boxes for the live shows on Saturday 23rd September over on BBC One.