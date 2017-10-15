Did you hear Shirley's gaffe?

It might only be week four – but it’s never too early for a little bit of Strictly Come Dancing drama.

And despite Alexandra Burke wowing everyone by bagging the first 10s of the series – did you SEE that incredible jive?! – the most shocking moment of the night came from head judge, Shirley Ballas.

Yup, the newest member of the Strictly panel left us all with our heads in our palms after she accidentally called GMB presenter, Charlotte Hawkins by the wrong name. And it was oh, so awkward…

Shirley came to blows with Charlotte’s professional parnter, Brendan Cole after she brutally criticised his choreography during movie week – to which he hit back with a LOT of sass.

We wouldn’t expect anything less from bad-boy Brendan.

But during Saturday night’s show, 57-year-old Shirley seemed to create even more tension after she called Charlotte ‘Mollie’ (as in fellow Strictly contestant, Mollie King) while offering her opinions on the star’s jive.

Talking to the journalist, Shirley started: ‘Well, Mollie,’ before completely ignoring the HUGE gaffe and continuing with her critique.

Bizarrely, nobody on the show seemed to address the slip-up – but that didn’t stop eagle-eared viewers at home rushing to Twitter to blast the judge for the unfortunate mistake.

‘Surely Shirley called Charlotte Molly… apology please? #strictly #StrictlyComeDancing2017’, one slammed.

Another said: ‘Why did nobody correct Shirley when she purposely called Charlotte by the wrong name? Everyone heard it. Rude woman.’

While a third added: ‘So, since theres no way Shirley will apologise to charlotte, can we all give at least one of our votes to charlotte in lieu of? # Strictly.’

And they weren’t the only ones…

While we’re sure it was a genuine mistake, this isn’t the first time ballroom legend, Shirley has mixed up names as she previously called Holby City actress, Chizzy Akudolu – who was kicked out in week one – Lizzy.

Eeeek! Maybe Shirley should start writing down celeb names on the back of her hand?