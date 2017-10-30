Did this go too far?

After a spooky weekend on Strictly Come Dancing, it wasn’t just the incredible costumes that got people talking when Head Judge, Shirley Ballas threw some major shade at Claudia Winkleman.

Yup, the newest member of the Strictly team caused a stir on social media on Sunday night when she slammed presenter Claudia for ‘slouching’ during the results show.

While discussing Alexandra Burke‘s core strength, 57-year-old Shirley used Claudia to demonstrate her point and quipped: ‘Will you stand up, because you do slouch a little bit.’

A shocked Claudia hit back: ‘That’s a brave thing to say,’ before Shirley stood up and physically corrected Claudia posture, while fellow judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel-Horwood and Darcey Bussell looked on. AWKS!

And it’s fair to say viewers weren’t too happy with Shirley’s not-so-friendly advice, and many took to Twitter to vent at the telly star.

‘I think the remarks of Shirley towards @ClaudiaWinkle crossed a line. RemindS me of a mother who only criticises. #Strictly @bbcstrictly,’ one fan wrote.



Another said: ‘#Strictly I like Shirley but why be such a total bitch to Claudia? How rude and unkind. What a horrible thing to do’.

While a third added: ‘Well Shirley that was rude and not needed Really not keen on her anymore… #Strictly’.

Eeeek! We hope Claudia wasn’t too offended by the comments.

Meanwhile, it was time up for TV chef Simon Rimmer as he became the fifth celebrity contestant to be eliminated, following a shock dance-off with The Saturdays singer, Mollie King.

Talking about his experience, Simon gushes: ‘Do you know it has been the most amazing experience ever, from the minute I walked in through the door.

‘The Strictly experience is just so positive, every single person involved in it is so positive. And all of that lot up there, all the rest of the class of 2017, are just magnificent people. All the pro dancers are amazing.’

