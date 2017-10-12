Sunday night's show had a more 'wholesome' feel...

Is it just us, or is Strictly Come Dancing better than EVER this year?

During last Saturday’s incredible Movies Week, the celebs proved the standard is at an all time as they dressed up as our favourite film characters – everything from the Wizard of Oz to Toy Story.

But while the likes of Aston Merrigold and Debbie McGee wowed with their flawless performances – it was the professionals who really took our breath away with their medley of some Disney classics during the results show.

And it was amazing…

However, while stars of the BBC hit show are usually known for wearing some daring outfits on the dance floor – this Sunday was a little different as the dancing pros were reportedly told to cover-up during the Disney sequence.

According to The Mirror, Disney bosses were keen to keep the performance ‘wholesome’ which included ensuring their glitzy outfits were ‘in the spirit of Disney’ and even meant covering up tattoos!

Stars including Gemma Atkinson‘s partner Aljaž Škorjanec – who played Aladdin – were made to wear make-up on their inkings, while fellow pros Neil Jones and Kevin Clifton wore white shirts under their costumes.

‘Disney wanted to make sure the performance was in keeping with their brand,’ a source told the Daily Mirror.

‘The display included some trademarked characters, like Flounder from the Little Mermaid and Simba from the Lion King.’

Strictly pro AJ Pritchard (and celeb partner, Mollie King‘s rumoured romance) also told the publication: ‘You can’t have tattoos if you want to perform a Disney number.’

Before adding: ‘I don’t have any so Disney allowed me to take my top off. The others all have tattoos so they had to have their tops on. I felt a bit bad for them.’

Well, we’re sure the stars will be back to their outrageously sparkly costumes next week!