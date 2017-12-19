This duo had set tongues wagging...

Two Strictly Come Dancing stars have broken their silence after they were linked to shock rumours of a secret ‘one-night stand’.

Simon Rimmer responded to speculation that he might have had a FLING with Gemma Atkinson behind the scenes after a fan quizzed him about it on Twitter on Monday and luckily he seems to have taken it all in good humour.

A curious Twitter user wrote: ‘I’ve been told that it was @MissGAtkinson and @simonrim who had a one night stand ?? This has to be a mistake surely #strictlyonenightstand #StrictlyComeDancing #strictly’

Sunday Brunch star Simon, 54, then replied: ‘really? that’s hilarious’

The chef – who is married to wife Ali and has two children – often posed for selfies with Gemma, 33, during the series but clarified that their relationship is more of a father-daughter one than anything else.

‘Gemma is like a daughter to me and has become a friend of all my family,’ he explained to the Twitter user. ‘I think it’s funny’

Soon Gemma got involved and admitted that she too found it all pretty amusing.

‘Howling,’ the actress commented alongside three crying with laughter face emojis.

Simon went on to joke: ‘Do you think we need to be quiet about our date on Weds with my wife and 23 of our friends Gem? x’

Gemma and Simon – who are both based in the North – had previously become pals after frequently getting the train together for Strictly filming in London.

In October Gemma captioned a selfie of the duo: ‘Genuinely feel like I’ve known @rimmersimon my whole life. Love him!’

It’s not the first time in recent months that the former soap star has faced speculation about her personal life.

Throughout the competition she was linked to Alexandra Burke’s dance partner Gorka Marquez and was also forced to deny rumours she’d ever dated former footballer Ryan Giggs when she was pictured having dinner with him and friends.

But despite all of the speculation, Gemma revealed last month that she had no intentions of having a relationship during her time on Strictly.

‘I know people want to see a Strictly romance but I’m not going to be giving you any, I’m afraid, because I’m so focused on my dancing,’ she told The Sun. ‘Maybe once the series is over, but not right now…’