The presenter has been through a tough few months

Zoe Ball has returned to TV for the first time following the tragic death of her boyfriend Billy Yates and fans are thrilled to have her back.

The presenter was back on our screens on Monday night to host Strictly Come Dancing spin-off show It Takes Two, four months after Billy was found dead at his flat in London.

Zoe, 46, seemed on great form as she opened the show with a little dance into the studio and revealed her excitement at meeting the 15 new stars of Strictly.

She also paid tribute to the late Bruce Forsyth, Strictly’s legendary former host who passed away in August.

The jam-packed show – which airs every weeknight for the next 12 weeks that Strictly is on – saw Zoe interview contestants Charlotte Hawkins, Chizzy Akudolu and Brian Conley with their dance partners and she was also joined by former dancer Camilla Sacre-Dallerup for the Choreography Corner section.

Viewers were chuffed to have Zoe back and many took to social media to praise her TV return.

‘@ZoeTheBall you are fab-big smile on my face while watching the return of #ItTakesTwo,’ one fan wrote on Twitter, whilst another said: ‘You’re back! You’re back! You’re back!! Yay!!! @ZoeTheBall so good to see ya toots #ItTakesTwo’

And one gushed: ‘I’m so glad @ZoeTheBall is back on the telly. All the glitter and glam makes these autumnal evenings a little more fabulous! #ittakestwo’

Others praised her rather fabulous wardrobe – we seriously need those shiny boots in our lives!

It’s great to see Zoe back and smiling again following a tough few months after the death of boyfriend Billy.

The 40-year-old cameraman was sadly found hanged in his flat on 4 May and he’s still very much in Zoe’s heart as she returns to TV.

After Monday night’s show the mum-of-two revealed she’d kept a reminder of her late partner close when she shared a photo of a Snoopy keyring and tagged in his account, writing: ‘Always in my pocket @billwahweewoo ✨✨✨’

Always in my pocket @billwahweewoo ✨✨✨ A post shared by Zoe Ball (@zeebeezoobee) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

Following such a sad time it’s great to see Zoe back on our screens.