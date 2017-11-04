Is love in the air?

Gemma Atkinson has finally addressed rumours that she is secretly dating Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, admitting she thinks he’s ‘brilliant’.

The actress is said to have hit it off with Gorka backstage on the BBC One competition but has remained coy about their apparent blossoming romance – until now.

‘I think he’s absolutely brilliant and we are getting to know each other,’ she said on BBC Two’s Strictly It Takes Two.

And despite rumours that there is animosity between her and Gorka’s celebrity dance partner Alexandra Burke, who is said to be worried his affection for Gemma will distract him from the competition, the former Emmerdale actress claimed that couldn’t be further from the truth.



‘I think people love to hear that contestants or pros are falling out because they love a little bit of drama. But unfortunately there isn’t any,’ she said.

‘There’s no animosity between anyone. We all message each other in the week on WhatsApp and send each other funny pictures and videos.

‘We’re all so focused on our dances that we haven’t got time to fall out. Gorka’s priority on the show is getting Alexandra through week by week, the same thing Aljaz has.’

She added of her own pro partner Aljaz Skorjanec: ‘My focus is pleasing Aljaz, it’s the same for every couple.’



Meanwhile, Gemma’s rumoured ‘former flame’ Ryan Giggs made a surprise appearance earlier this week after he showed up to support her during her Strictly rehearsals.

The 32- year-old was seen alongside the ex-footballer, 43, in candid footage posted to Aljaz’s Instagram account.

As Alijaz showed off his moves in the video he then asked his audience for their verdict, moving the camera round to show Gemma sitting on the floor with Ryan.

This isn’t the first time Aljaz has hung out with Gemma and Ryan as they both enjoyed dinner at Ryan’s restaurant George’s in October.

Despite being linked in the past, Gemma previously told OK! Magazine they were just good friends.

