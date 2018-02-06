OKAY, the excitement is too much

Get ready to cancel all your plans for the next few weeks, because the hottest new reality show Survival Of The Fittest is here.

Yup, Winter’s answer to Love Island will be gracing our telly screens this Sunday (11th February) and we could not be more excited.

Hosted by I’m A Celebrity’s Laura Whitmore, a bunch of sexy singletons are heading into the South African Savannah to take part in the ultimate battle of the sexes and maybe find love too.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

The lucky Girls and Boys will compete in a series of physical and mental challenges to determine the age-old question of which sex is better.

But with romantic dates on the cards too, will the girls put sisters before misters and will the boys choose mates over dates? We’re just dying to find out.

More: Survival Of The Fittest: Find out everything you need to know about ‘the new Love Island’

And it looks like we’re not the only ones, as presenter Laura – who’s currently dating Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling – has given an insight into what we can expect from the programme.