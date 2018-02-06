OKAY, the excitement is too much
Get ready to cancel all your plans for the next few weeks, because the hottest new reality show Survival Of The Fittest is here.
Yup, Winter’s answer to Love Island will be gracing our telly screens this Sunday (11th February) and we could not be more excited.
Hosted by I’m A Celebrity’s Laura Whitmore, a bunch of sexy singletons are heading into the South African Savannah to take part in the ultimate battle of the sexes and maybe find love too.
The lucky Girls and Boys will compete in a series of physical and mental challenges to determine the age-old question of which sex is better.
But with romantic dates on the cards too, will the girls put sisters before misters and will the boys choose mates over dates? We’re just dying to find out.
And it looks like we’re not the only ones, as presenter Laura – who’s currently dating Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling – has given an insight into what we can expect from the programme.
‘The challenges are massive, they are huge in scale,’ she said.
‘There are huge production values to this as well and I’m really interested to see how the guys and girls will react to these.
‘Will the Boys do as well in the challenges as you think they will? Or will the Girls beat them? I think we’re going to put a few myths to bed.’ Eeeek!
But what we all really want to know is just WHO we’ll be watching on our telly boxes for the next few weeks.
And it turns out, there’s a few familiar faces in the ultra-sexy line up…
Survival Of The Fittest: Dani Mas Dyer
As the daughter of EastEnders star Danny Dyer, it’s no surprise that 21-year-old Dani is ‘ready to bring the fun’. This barmaid from East London also says she’s after ‘a man with all the chat’.
Credit: ITV
Survival Of The Fittest: Callum Pardoe
Student Callum works as a Life Guard in South Wales. The 21-year-old is also a keen football player and describes himself as ‘a bit quirky and different.’
Credit: ITV
Survival Of The Fittest: David Lundy
Fitness fanatic David, 26, is a model and Personal Trainer from Surrey – just look at those muscles.
Credit: ITV
Survival Of The Fittest: Georgia Cole
This 25-year-old Bristolian beauty is a Business Development Manager who describes herself as ‘out there’ and ‘outrageous’.
Credit: ITV
Survival Of The Fittest: Georgie Clarke
Georgia is a Research and Development Tax Credit Consultant
from South London. The 25-year-old thinks she has a good shot at winning as she has ‘brains and beauty’.
Credit: ITV
Survival Of The Fittest: James Middleton
You might recognise James, 24, as MIC star Georgia Toffolo’s ex boyfriend. This Fulham lad is currently working as a Sports Media Manager.
Credit: ITV
Survival Of The Fittest: Mariam Musa
At just 23-years-old Marian already has 63.6k followers on Instagram. She works as a Department Manager in Surrey, but also spends her spare time Vlogging.
Credit: ITV
Survival Of The Fittest: Ryan Cleary
This 27-year-old Mancunian hunk currently works as a Jeweller in London. But don’t be fooled by his buff appearance, Ryan is terrified of spiders.
Credit: ITV
Survival Of The Fittest: Tia Latham
Tia is a 28-year-old model from Buckinghamshire who’s keen to ‘break the stereotypes of women’.
Credit: ITV
Survival Of The Fittest: Tristan Jones
The cheeky 20-year-old model from Manchester says his mates would describe him as ‘an idiot but funny’.
Credit: ITV
Survival Of The Fittest: Warren Phillips
Tattoo-mad Warren is a Driller from Gloucester. The 27-year-old admitted his ‘charm could fool the opposition’ when going head-to-head against the girls.
Credit: ITV
Survival Of The Fittest: Jenny West
Jenny is a 31-year-old Fitness Model from Wigan. This lady is confident she can beat the boys in the physical challenges as she’s also a body builder and weight lifter.
Credit: ITV