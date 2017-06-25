Locals have voiced their concerns for the Britain's Got Talent star

Susan Boyle has become the victim of a horrific hate campaign by a gang of teens, locals have claimed.

The Britain’s Got Talent star is said to have faced attacks from the group of up to 15 youths who have thrown things and hurled abuse at her on more than one occasion.

It’s reported that the gang have deliberately targeted Susan – who lives in her native Blackburn, West Lothian and suffers from Asperger syndrome – by preying on her near her home.

In one incident the group set light to paper and threw it at the 56-year-old.

Meanwhile on another occasion onlookers say that Susan was surrounded at a bus stop and had things thrown at her.

She has also faced abuse when travelling on the bus, with the gang said to have hurled stones at the vehicle she was on in a disturbing incident.

A witness to the attacks says: ‘We were inside the bus and they were throwing stones, screaming and shouting things.

‘Another time 10-15 of them were surrounding and throwing stuff. They lit a piece of paper and threw it at her face.’

The campaign has also involved verbal abuse, with Susan said to have faced upsetting insults whilst visiting a local shopping centre.

‘Susan was walking out and they were all standing at the entrance and they said to her “why don’t you get yourself a pair of glasses you ugly, old b****,”’ the witness tells the Sunday Mirror. ‘It’s horrendous.’

A spokesman for Susan has said that they’re planning to get the police involved to ensure the singer’s safety following the incidents.

Neighbours claim that the gang have attacked other locals too but have targeted Susan.

‘They pick on the most vulnerable people,’ one local says. ‘If there is more than one person they won’t do it – because they are too scared. It’s old people, children, mentally ill people. It’s really disgusting.’

Susan – who found fame when she appeared on BGT in 2009 – still lives in the ex-council house that she grew up in, having purchased it following her musical success.

She has sold millions of albums worldwide but has kept a lower profile in recent years.