Here's hoping the 2017 cast don't fall victim to this

Love Island 2017 has been full of wild shenanigans and saucy antics but there are limits to what the contestants can get up to.

With so much sexytime happening on the show (we’re looking at you, Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies), show bosses will reportedly EVICT any Islander found to have a sexually transmitted infection.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

We are OBSESSED with this official Love Island merchandise

Fortunately this is unlikely to happen as the cast were said to have been screened for STIs during the selection process of the hit ITV show.

‘Love Island is a hot-bed of passion – as we’ve seen,’ a source says.

‘Bosses want contestants to get it on because it makes great TV and sends ratings soaring.

‘But the last thing they want is one unknowingly spreading an STI around the villa.’

In past series of the show certain Islanders have done the deed with more than one person during their time in the villa, meaning there’s a chance of an infection spreading if anybody had one.

Therefore if a contestant DID have an STI – and there wasn’t enough time available to treat it – they could soon be sent packing.

‘Contestants aren’t chosen for their dedication to celibacy, so it’s possible one could have picked something up,’ the insider tells The Sun on Sunday. ‘Bosses are doing the responsible thing by making sure everyone who goes in has a clean bill of health.

‘If someone was found to have an STI, and there wasn’t enough time for it to be treated, they’d be out.’

Whilst some Islanders have voluntarily walked in previous series, it’s rare that anyone is forced to leave. It happened just once in the 2016 show when Malia Arkian was booted off only one day in after a physical altercation with Kady McDermott.

Fingers crossed no-one will be removed this time around, as we’ve grown quite fond of the Islanders tbh.

Bosses have done their bit to prevent the STI risk as the villa is well stocked with Love Island branded condoms to keep the contestants safe when they decide to get frisky.

There’s already been bedroom action during the 2017 series, with Jessica Shears and Dom Lever the first to get it on during their night in the hideaway.

Kem and Amber have also been at it in the communal bedroom and it looks like things could get steamy between Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen when they spend an evening in the hideaway in scenes set to air on Sunday night’s show.