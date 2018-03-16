BBC One's Let It Shine winning cast The Band has become one of the most successful musical theatre tours ever...

This is not a drill. Take That‘s musical The Band is heading to London’s West End after it’s successful UK regional theatre tour.

Gary Barlow must be pretty pleased with himself for what he’s about to achieve following on from his 2017 hit TV show Let It Shine, a BBC One talent show which searched the country last year to find the best cast to perform in a musical based on the hit music of Take That.

Fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on tickets, with one posting, ‘Front row seats! So excited!’ another was please the musical was coming to the capital, writing, ‘got my tickets thank you. Finally near me in London.’ But fans living overseas will have to make the trip over to the UK, with one asking, ‘When will it come to Australia?’

Written by the Olivier Award winning writer Tim Firth, the story of the The Band is set in 1993 and for five 16 year old girls, the band is everything.

The group of girls who were once inseparable reunite after 25 years apart and try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting the boyband whose music became the soundtrack to their lives. The Band features the music of Take That – Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Robbie Williams, Howard Donald, Jason Orange – Britain’s most successful boyband of all time.

The musical has become one of the most successful musicals of all time and now it’s coming to London’s West End for 50 performances running from December 1 until January 5, 2019, at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Fans were given access to a pre-sale on Friday, where subscribers could snap up tickets before anyone else.

For weeks we’ve watched hundreds of hopefuls sing and dance their hearts out in an attempt to impress judges Gary, Martin Kemp and Dannii Minogue and win a place in the musical The Band.

And after a tense finale, which saw the talented bunch of lads Five To Five crowned victorious, winners AJ Bentley, Sario Solomon, Curtis T Johns, Nick Carsberg and Yazdan Qafouriappears are going back on the road following their sell-out regional theatre tour.

It looks like a night you’ll Never Forget…