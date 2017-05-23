Take That gigs CANCELLED following emergency meetings in the wake of Manchester terror attack

The boys have released a statement toda

Following the horrific terror attack at Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena on Monday night, Take That have confirmed they will not be performing their own show at the Liverpool ECHO Arena tonight or in Manchester for the rest of the week.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald are currently on their Wonderland Live tour and were due to play in Liverpool on Tuesday 23rd but in the wake of last night’s bombing, it has been cancelled.

Take That confirmed the news in a Twitter message which read: ‘Out of respect to all of the people and their families that were affected by the horrific incident last night at the Manchester Arena we have decided to postpone our show tonight in Liverpool.

Before adding: ‘Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.’

Obviously loads of fans were quick to support the boys’ decision, with one writing: ‘Completely understand and massively respect you guys xx’

Another said: ‘We are with you in this painful moment. All our prayers. # loveyouManchester’

And a third added: ‘Total respect to you. It must have been a hard decision… Bless you’.

The popular trio were also due to play three more shows at the Manchester Arena on Thursday 25th, Friday 26th and Saturday 27th May but it has now been confirmed these have also been cancelled.

Manchester Arena Tweeted: ‘Due top the tragic events in Manchester last night and the ongoing police investigation, the scheduled Take That concerts for Thursday 25, Friday 26, Saturday 27 at Manchester Arena have been postponed.

‘Further details will be released as soon as possible.’

The terrifying explosion happened at around 10:30pm on Monday as fans piled out of Ariana’s gig.

Police have since confirmed that 22 people – including children – have been killed and a further 59 injured in what is being described as the worst attack on UK soil since 7/7.

Liverpool’s Metro Mayor previously confirmed that an emergency meeting would be called to discuss tonight’s Take That concert.

Mayor Steve Rotherham – whose two daughters were at the concert but are now safely home – said: ‘Our own Cobra-style security meeting this afternoon will include all the agencies including the police, councils and others.

‘We will decide on security levels in the city as we look ahead to the planned Take That concert in Liverpool tonight.’

Our thoughts are with all those affected by this truly awful attack. Anyone caught up in the attack can contact the emergency helpline on 0161 856 9400. You can also use the hashtag #missinginmanchester to help locate anyone still missing.