‘It takes a strong woman with a heart of gold’: Fans praise Kate Wright for ADORABLE picture with Rio Ferdinand’s daughter Tia

So cute!

Kate Wright has been praised by fans once again after posting an adorable picture with boyfriend, Rio Ferdinand‘s daughter Tia.

The former TOWIE star has been adapting to life as a stepmum to Rio’s three children over the past year, and fans seem to think she’s doing a ‘fabulous’ job.

The Essex native took to social media to share an adorable picture with Tia over the weekend, where the two are seen wearing matching outfits.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

She wrote in the caption: ‘On Saturdays we like to match #girlsday’.

Fans were quick to praise Kate for the lovely post, with many gushing about how she is doing a ‘fabulous’ job as a stepmum.

One said: ‘So Magical how Kate has put the norm bck into that little girl when the whole world felt so dark not long ago!!!’

A second wrote: ‘Ur an inspiration @xkatiewright … i am a step mum part time and its really not easy. Ur doing a fab job u should be so proud of yourself. What a beautiful soul.’

MORE: ‘So precious’: Kate Wright reduces fans to tears with rare emotional insight into life with Rio Ferdinand and his kids

A third commented: ‘I swear it takes a strong woman with a heart of gold to fill in the space’.

While another added: ‘I never comment on celebs posts but I just have to say you are doing a fabulous job, you have found just the right balance of showing your relationship with the children, keeping respectful to their mother who will no doubt be watching over them and being thankful that you have walked into their lives and helped them at their hardest times! Really lovely to see and I’m sure Rio is so proud to have found someone like you to be in his children’s lives’.

Girls morning out 💇🏼💅🏼👭💗 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Dec 9, 2017 at 4:44am PST

It’s not the first time fans have shown praise for Kate’s role in Rio’s children’s lives, especially little Tia.

In December, after Kate shared a snap with the six-year-old at the hairdressers, many of her followers commented on the ‘loving’ and ‘special’ relationship Kate has with her.

The reality TV star and the footballer got together last year, and made their relationship official over the summer. Things between the two seem to have gotten increasingly more serious – while on holiday for half term in October, Rio posted a snap of Kate and his children, which he captioned with ‘#Familytime’.

In September, Kate announced she would be taking a step from her showbiz career to focus on their relationship and Rio’s family, and a few weeks later they confirmed Kate was moving in.

And fans aren’t the only ones gushing about Kate – just last week, Rio took to Instagram to praise his girlfriend in an emotional post, saying that she spread ‘brightness’ in what was otherwise a ‘tough’ year.

From our sister site GoodtoKnow. Words by Mariana Cerqueira.