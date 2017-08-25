It looks like Taylor isn't about to bury the hatchet just yet...

Following six long months under the radar, Taylor Swift is BACK and ready to cause a whole load of drama with her new music.

After teasing fans with a load of bizarre snake-themed videos over the past few days, the 27-year-old singer finally revealed the name of her sixth album ‘reputation’ on Wednesday.

And it looks like Taylor is facing the haters head-on as she later dropped her brand new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ which features some VERY confrontational lyrics.



Yup, with phrases like: ‘I don’t like your little games / I don’t like your tilted stage’ and ‘The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now / Why? ‘Cause she’s dead’ – it didn’t take fans long to start speculating who the singer could be taking aim at.

And given her track record of writing songs about failed romances and bitter feuds attention soon turned to Kanye West and Katy Perry.

Taylor’s reference to a ’tilted stage’ is what brought Kanye’s name into the picture as although he wasn’t mentioned specifically, the rapper DID use a tilted stage on his recent Saint Pablo tour, soooo…

One Twitter user wrote: ‘So Taylor Swift – Look What You Made Me Do is basically about Kanye West.’

While another said: ‘Why do I have a feeling this song is a diss towards Kanye west? Lol #TaylorSwiftIsBack #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo @taylorswift13′.

And the speculation didn’t end there…

Last summer, Taylor’s feud with Kanye, 40, exploded after Kim Kardashian West, 36, leaked a phone call between the “Shake It Off” singer and her hubby on Snapchat.

In the clips of the call, Taylor appeared to give the dad-of-two her blessing over a controversial line in his song, ‘Famous’ which says: ‘I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b**ch famous’. Awks…

Despite the Taylor vs. Kimye drama, some fans believe the lyric ‘Locked me out and threw a feast (what?)’ is a reference to another longtime feud with frenemy Katy Perry.

The singer released a single named ‘Bon Appétit’ earlier this year and the video features Katy serving up food, on herself…

Eeeek… we have a feeling Taylor’s ex boyfriend’s are just a little bit scared right now.