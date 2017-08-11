Tay testified on day four of the trial

Taylor Swift has described how a radio DJ allegedly ‘latched on to her bare a**’ as she took the stand in her sexual assault trial.

The Wildest Dreams singer claims that 55-year-old radio DJ David Mueller groped her backside during a 2013 meet and greet.

Testifying in court in Denver, USA, the 27 year old described how Mueller allegedly lifted her skirt in order to touch her.

‘He lifted my skirt and grabbed my bare ass cheek,’ she told the jury in the civil trial.

Describing it as a ‘definite grab’, she claimed it lasted ‘long enough to be completely sure that it was intentional.’

Taylor added: ‘He stayed latched on to my bare a** cheek as I lurched away from him. I got as far away from him as I could.’

When asked why her bodyguard didn’t step in, Taylor replied: ‘No one could have expected this to happen. It had never happened before. It was horrifying and shocking.’

Her testimony comes just one day after her mother, Andrea Swift, declared ‘I wanted to vomit and cry’ after hearing about the alleged incident as she took to the stand.

She told the court: ‘I went into the dressing room and I saw her face. I could see that there was something horribly wrong.

‘She said, ‘Mom, a guy just grabbed my ass’. I wanted to vomit and cry at the same time.’

Mueller has denied the accusation, testifying that ‘our hands touched and our arms touched’, adding that he may have touched Swift’s ‘rib cage, or rib, or ribs’.

The saga originally began when Mueller sued Swift for millions of dollars, asserting that what he deems to be her false accusations ruined his career.

Mueller was sacked by the vice president of his radio network, KYGO, who confirmed he fired the DJ “for touching Taylor’s rear end”.

Taylor then counter-sued Mueller for assault and battery. She is only seeking a symbolic $1 in damages, it was revealed in the trial’s opening statements.

Mueller, on the other hand, is seeking up to $3 million in damages.

The trial continues.