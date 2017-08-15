Taylor Swift WINS assault case as jury rules that DJ groped her bare bottom

The singer has vowed to support sexual abuse victims following the trial

Taylor Swift has won her assault case against a DJ who she says groped her bare bottom under her skirt at a meet and greet.

The jury at the trial ruled that David Mueller did commit the offence at the event in Colorado in June 2013 and Taylor, 27, has been awarded the symbolic $1 (77p) in damages that she sought.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Taylor Swift describes ‘horrifying and shocking’ assault in court case

After the verdict was read out Taylor reportedly hugged her emotional mother Andrea and her attorneys.

She went on to release a statement shortly afterwards in which she thanked everyone who’s supported her and vowed to support sexual abuse victims in the future.

‘I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process,’ Taylor says in the statement obtained by People.

‘I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves.’

Mueller, 55, had originally tried to sue the star as he alleged that her claims led to him losing his job at KYGO radio but this lawsuit was thrown out by a judge last week.

The jury also rejected similar claims made against Taylor’s mum Andrea and her radio liaison Frank Bell.

Taylor was assaulted by Mueller in 2013 during a meet and greet at Denver’s Pepsi Center where the singer was performing on her Red Tour.

Mueller and his ex-girlfriend Shannon Melcher posed for a photo with her which is when the incident happened, something Taylor described during the trial.

‘He lifted my skirt and grabbed my bare a** cheek,’ she told the jury in the civil trial before going on to describe it as a ‘definite grab’ which lasted ‘long enough to be completely sure that it was intentional.’

‘He stayed latched on to my bare a** cheek as I lurched away from him. I got as far away from him as I could.’

When asked why her bodyguard didn’t step in, Taylor replied: ‘No one could have expected this to happen. It had never happened before. It was horrifying and shocking.’

Mueller had denied the accusation, testifying that ‘our hands touched and our arms touched’, adding that he may have touched Swift’s ‘rib cage, or rib, or ribs’.

Following the ruling in her favour, Taylor’s attorney Doug Baldridge gave a powerful statement outside of the courthouse.

‘I think it’s a new day, because someone with the guts and the courage to stand up with absolutely no upside in doing so – that being Taylor Swift – has told everyone, “This is it, the line’s drawn,”’ he explained.