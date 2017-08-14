And fans were NOT happy about it...

It was set to be one of the most exciting shows of the year, but the Teen Choice Awards were left in chaos when host Miley Cyrus pulled out just hours before it was due to air.

The singer even attended the soundcheck, with the official Teen Choice Awards Twitter account sharing a video of Miley earlier in the evening.

‘@MileyCyrus is in the HOUSE! We will see you at 8PM EST TONIGHT for #TeenChoice!’, they wrote next to the shot.

But just minutes into the show, Victoria Justice made the shocking announcement that the former Disney Channel star ‘couldn’t make it’, but that YouTuber Jake Paul would be filling in instead.

And it’s fair to say fans were NOT impressed at Miley’s no show, as one angry viewer wrote on Twitter: ‘I hope you have a real good excuse for this.’

Another blasted: ‘She just compared Miley Cyrus to Jake Paul… as if THATS SUPPOSED TO MAKE UP FOR IT’.

They weren’t the only ones…

Twenty-four-year-old Miley – who won the Ultimate Choice Award – later released a statement on Instagram, telling her 70.8million followers she was ‘bummed’ not to be able to make it and blaming her ‘unrealistic schedule’ for the last minute drop out.

‘I am beyond bummed I couldn’t make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor!’ she said.



‘I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement! I’ve been tryin to keep the secret but I can’t hide it any longer! My new single / music video #YoungerNow will be dropping this Friday , Aug 18th & I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you!

‘I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work! I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I’m thankful everyday for those who listen! I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE!’

As well as Miley, loads of the industry’s biggest names also didn’t turn up to accept their awards including Beyonce, Zac Efron, Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran.

Eeek! Well, we’re always free if the TCA’s ever have seats to fill…