34 celebrity contestants have suffered injuries over four series...

It’s probably the most dangerous programme on television, but The Jump never fails to get us talking.

The winter sports competition has seen the like of TOWIE‘s James ‘Arg’ Argent, MIC‘s Spencer Matthews and even Stacey Solomon face their fears in the Austrian mountains.

Rather them than us…

But now after just four series’, the controversial show has reportedly been AXED after it was deemed too expensive thanks to big money insurance plans and medical costs. We’re not really surprised..

A source told The Sun: ‘It’s felt like The Jump has been on borrowed time for a while now as the injuries mount up series after series. The fact Channel 4 have decided against bringing it back next year suggests it’s not a loved property.

‘If it was getting big enough numbers or deemed an important show, it would be locked into the schedule every year like The X Factor or I’m a Celebrity.’

The insider added: ‘Bringing back an expensive format green-lit by their predecessor us unlikely to be on their agenda. The writing appears to be on the wall. Resting The Jump for a year makes it easier to quietly cancel the show altogether.’

The Jump – fronted by Davina McCall – has attracted a lot of media attention after numerous celebs have found themselves seriously injured during their time on the show.

Former Strictly Come Dancing dancer Ola Jordan has said her leg will ‘never be the same’ after having to undergo surgery on her knee after an accident on the 2015 series.

Actress Tina Hobley was still using a cane more a year after injuring her knee and shoulder and breaking her arm in two places, while Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle had to have part of her hip removed. Eeeek!

And it looks like it could be curtains for the show altogether as a spokeswoman for Channel 4 has said the show would be ‘resting’ next year, confirming: ‘The Jump has been a hugely successful brand for Channel 4 over the last four years, however, with such a huge amount of winter sport on screen at the start of 2018 we have decided to rest the show for the year.’

Hmm, so will the show return? There would have to be some VERY brave celebs willing to take part.