Michelle Heaton reveals emotional reason behind signing up for The Real Full Monty

Jack White

The Liberty X singer is sending an inspiring message

It was ladies’ night on Friday as a host of famous faces, including Megan McKenna and Sarah-Jane Crawford, posed topless in The Real Full Montyfollowing on from the boys on Thursday.

And, while it was undoubtedly an emotional experience for them all, Michelle Heaton revealed she was doing it for daughter Faith, after undergoing a mastectomy in 2014 and a hysterectomy in 2014 as a carrier of the BRCA2 gene.

Explaining that Faith will one day have to find out if she too carries the gene, Michelle, 38, said: ‘At some point Faith, who is only six, is going to have to face the decisions I did. I want her to realise I’m not ashamed of my body and she should never be ashamed of hers either.’

Later on in the show, Liberty X singer Michelle, who also shares son AJ, four, with husband Hugh Hanley, admitted she is still ‘angry’ after having the operations and for not taking the offer of counselling at the time.

With less then an hour to go till you see what I & 7 of my new best friends have been though to get to this final moment. We all have very different reasons for doing this show .. we have all been touched by #breastcancer in different ways. My story? My reason? My motive? THESE TWO To raise #breastcancerawareness so that my beautiful children don’t have to make the life altering decisions I had to. AND for all those women and men out there who are about to make a choice, or who have already made the choice that will change the rest of their lives .. like I made. MY HOPE? to show you all no matter what’s underneath the clothes …. we are all BEAUTIFUL, even if for the most part, we don’t believe it. PLEASE watch @itv 9pm #therealfullmonty #ladiesnight I’ve not seen it, I’m watching it with you all at home (with tissues, chocolate and wine) .. I’m nervous and excited for the most part.. but more importantly I want you all to know me and the girls (and Ashley and everyone in the team from the runners to our commissioners) gave it everything and more, at times, it wasn’t easy. But it was the most rewarding thing I’ve ever be part of! So ladies and gentleman… “This is me….” @coleen_nolan @vicderbyshire @helenlederer @megan_mckenna_ @sarahjanecrawford #sally #ruth @ashleybanjogram

A post shared by Michelle Heaton (@wonderwomanshel) on

Talking about the results of her breast reconstruction, Michelle said: ‘There is just no feeling there, I just feel disconnected with them. I was offered counselling but I just didn’t have time. I’m angry, I don’t expected anyone to feel sorry for me, I don’t talk about it with my family and friends as I don’t want them to feel awkward.’

Fans were quick to take to social media with praise for Michelle, with one writing: ‘@wonderwomanshell you were amazing tonight. You’re an inspiration to all women and you should be proud of yourself.’

Another said: ‘@wonderwomanshell you are amazing! I cried quite a lot. Thank you for being brave, you rock!’

And a third said: ‘Never realised how gorgeous @wonderwomanshell is before! Sexy mama!’

We definitely agree!