The X Factor in chaos? Simon Cowell becomes the third judge to DROP OUT of auditions after falling ill

The talent show boss missed two hours of the London shows

The new series of The X Factor hasn’t even started yet and the show is already causing drama after it was revealed big boss, Simon Cowell had to DROP OUT of a round London auditions due to a mystery illness.

That would make him the third judge to miss out on attending one of the first rounds after show veteran, Sharon Osbourne suffered a painful back injury and pop singer, Nicole Scherzinger had a scheduling clash.

But this time, apparently it was the 57-year-old top dog who failed to see some of the singing hopefuls as he was too ill to take his place on the panel for two hours.

Leaving judges Nicole, Sharon and Louis Walsh to take the reigns.

‘Simon didn’t feel well early in the day so had to have a bit of a slower start to the day than usual,’ a source told The Sun.

Luckily, Simon managed to pull himself together to catch the end of auditions at the capital’s Tobacco Docks in East London.

The insider added: ‘He felt a bit better as Tuesday went on so decided he would attend after all.

‘Nicole really stepped up to the plate without Simon there and everyone said she absolutely dominated — but in a good way.’

Simon’s bad day comes after Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon was drafted in to replace 64-year-old Sharon when she pulled out of filming due a bad back.

Great day yesterday in Edinburgh ❌ A post shared by Alesha Dixon (@aleshaofficial) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:10am PDT

The Strictly Come Dancing star also filled in for Nicole during the Manchester leg of the auditions after the Pussycats Doll singer had to step down following a ‘diary clash’.

Is there anyone left?!

Meanwhile, there’s even more drama for the ITV talent show after Simon revealed there would be some ‘major changes’ this year in an attempt to draw in viewers following plummeting ratings in 2016.

According to The Sun, the music mogul said he would be discouraging ‘novelty’ acts like the controversial star, Honey G to take part as well as cutting the number of live shows from 10 to six.

Luckily some things never change as invincible Irish judge, Louis has made it to all the episodes so far. Phew…