The couple look like they're giving their romance another go

Just days after they were pictured having a heated row in the street, Megan McKenna and Mike Thalassitis have fuelled rumours they’re back together and fans aren’t happy.

Fans caught wind of the fact these two were giving their romance another go after both Megan, 25, and Mike, 25, posted videos of each other at her restaurant – McK Grill.

And, having split just two weeks ago – fans aren’t convinced that these two are in it for the right reason.

‘They deserve each other,’ one fan hit out. While another said: ”Have seen him on Love Island, Celebs Go Dating and Dinner Date and he showed no redeeming qualities, charm or personality. Completely dry, vain individual. Good luck to them.’

While news of their reunion has been met with criticism, a source close to the couple says they’re keen to make it work.

‘They’re talking again and they’re back together. They wanted to make it work – after the split, they knew the relationship wasn’t over, and started talking again,’ the insider explained.

‘They really like each other and want to make things work. They’re so on and off though – things are so volatile – that their mates are trying to stay out of it.’

Megan and Mike’s reunion also happens to coincide with her promotional trail for British Summer Time Festival – where she’s set to sing alongside Michael Buble – leaving fans wondering if their romance is more of a showmance.

‘This is not a relationship it’s an advertisement for her restaurant! Everything they do is for headlines not love,’ one fan wrote.

But, Megan’s relationship with Mike isn’t the first turbulent one she’s ever had – as her relationship with ex Pete Wicks was equally as bumpy.

And, that’s not gone unnoticed by fans.

‘My god, up and down relationships are Ms McKenna’s favourite,’ an online user commented.

As long as you’re happy, Meg!