Viewers took to Twitter to blast Eamonn for his comments

This Morning has caused controversy yet again, after Eamonn Holmes came under fire for his comments on Friday’s edition of the show.

The presenter and his wife, Ruth Langsford started off by listing the items coming up in the rest of the show.

When 57-year-old, Eamonn introduced their chat with Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson and husband Carl Hyland – who welcomed twins earlier this year – he angered viewers with a bit of a faux pas.

The presenter said: ‘They’ve always dreamt of becoming parents but they never they never thought it would become real.’

However, it was his recap later in the programme that really got tongues wagging as Eamonn said: ‘Martin Lewis with the weekly deals just after 11, we’ve got the Hollyoaks star Kieron Richardson and his husband Carl on becoming gay dads at quarter to 12.’

Following this remark, many viewers took to Twitter to complain about Eamonn’s use of the phrase ‘gay dads’ – instead of just saying dads.

‘Oh come on @EamonnHolmes …….gay dads! Just dads will suffice! #ThisMorning,’ said one angry fan.



Another agreed: ‘Bit out of order that Eamonn keeps referring to Kieron and Carl as gay dads? Why does that matter?’

While a third blasted: ‘If you wouldn’t say a celebrity is a straight dad why would you say gay dad? Irrelevant.’

And a fourth added: ‘Why did Eamon just say “becoming gay dads..” Surely they have become just dads! You never say “he’s become a straight dad!!””

Luckily, actor Kieron didn’t seem offended by Eamonn’s comments as he gushed about his newborn twins, Chase and Phoebe.

The 31-year-old revealed the news on Twitter last month as he shared a picture of two hospital bands along with with caption: ‘Welcome Chase and phoebe rae x’.



How sweet is that? Congrats again, guys!