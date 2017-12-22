Rylan's stand-in for his time away has been revealed

Rylan Clark-Neal has made an emotional exit from This Morning as he prepares to take a break – and his famous replacement has been revealed in the process.

The former X Factor star joined Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes for his final stint on Friday and, whilst it was all pretty sad, he couldn’t resist making a cheeky comment about his departure.

When Ruth made it clear that he wasn’t leaving for good and would return, 29-year-old Rylan joked: ‘I am like a STD, I will always come back.’

LOLs. It was announced earlier in the programme that Rylan’s place on the sofa would be taken by I’m A Celebrity champ Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo, causing Rylan to quip: ‘Out with the old and in with the new!’

Many fans were left devastated at this being the showbiz presenter’s final appearance for the time being and spoke of their sadness on social media.

‘Sooo gonna miss you @Rylan hurry back #ThisMorning won’t be the same without you,’ one viewer tweeted, whilst another said: ‘If @rylan is definitely leaving #thismorning I will never watch again’

Meanwhile one added: ‘Whaaaaaat. @Rylan is the best thing about #ThisMorning @thismorning’

Others hailed that STD comment as being the quote of the year…

There’s been a mixed reaction to Toff taking over but many telly fans are looking forward to it, with one saying: ‘So excited to hear that Toff is going to be on @thismorning. She is the best. Can’t wait for 2018.’

And the lady herself tweeted: ‘the best Christmas present I could have wished for! Here’s to 2018’

Since getting the job Toff has given fans a glimpse of what’s to come by revealing that she’s been filming something for This Morning in Verbier, Switzerland.

Fortunately for those already missing Rylan, he’ll soon be back on our screens again to host Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side in January – phew!