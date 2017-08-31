The popular duo are set to become a trio...

After what seems like the longest summer ever without them, it’s official… Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will FINALLY be returning to This Morning on Monday.

But as well as brightening up our weekdays with their constant jokes and fits of giggles, there’s another reason to tune into the daytime telly show next week as Holly and Phil will be joined by a brand new co-star.

A little Labrador puppy! Yup, we’re jealous too…

In an advert for the popular duo’s return, the voiceover can be heard saying: ‘First there was Clover, then there was Luna – and we can now reveal, there’s a brand new pup to greet Holly and Phil when they return on Monday!

‘Meet This Morning’s new puppy!’

As if fans weren’t already excited enough about the pair’s return…

This Morning’s new furry co-star comes after the stars had to say an emotional goodbye to much-loved pup Luna in January as she went to start her training as a guide dog.

Speaking at the start of the year, Holly said to the Luna: ‘You’ve been a beautifully amazing dog and I’ve loved watching you grow.’

Phil added ‘I’m going to miss you a lot.’

Last year the show also saw labrador, Clover make her mark on the ITV studio as she spent a year with the presenters before also leaving to complete her journey as a fully-fledged guide dog.

Aww, we’re sure the new dog will bring just as much fun, laughter and energy to the show!

Although after spending the past few weeks relaxing on holiday with their families (and each other) – we have a feeling Holly and Phil will be better than ever when they finally return.