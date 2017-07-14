‘I can’t cope!’ This Morning viewers ‘gutted’ as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield announce end of presenting duties

Fans of the show are NOT happy

This Morning favourites, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were made for daytime telly.

Their laid back attitude and hilarious one liners help us make it through the long working week and we wouldn’t have it any other way.

But as schools prepare for the summer holiday, the ITV hosts made the announcement everyone’s been dreading – Friday’s instalment would be their last until September. NOOO!

Opening the show, 36-year-old Holly started by clarifying why she and Phil were filling in for the usual Friday hosts, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

‘Phil and I aren’t usually here but it’s our last show before the summer break,’ the TV presenter told viewers, while even Phil appeared shocked.

It means the pair will be off work for a whole six weeks – alright for some, right?

And obviously NOBODY was happy that the telly King and Queen were taking a break, and a load of disgruntled viewers took to Twitter to share their anger.

‘Raging Phil and holly aren’t back on ‘This morning’ till September’, one fan blasted.

Another agreed: ‘No one does this morning better than Holly, Phil, Rylan and Allison. Fact. Long 7 weeks of my this morning fix # Thismorning’.

While a third added: ‘Holly and Phil’s last show before the summer, I can’t cope without them on This Morning’.

And they weren’t the only ones…

Although others were just happy to see the dynamic duo presenting the show on a Friday.

While Phil and Holly might be enjoying a break, This Morning will still continue with Ruth and Eamonn taking the presenting reigns for the whole summer. Phew…

Loose Women star Ruth said goodbye to her fellow panellists a few weeks ago as she prepares to move over to earlier show with her hubby.

Well, Holly and Phil will definitely be missed but we’re sure Ruth and Eamonn will do a great job!