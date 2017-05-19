WOW! We barely recognise This Morning’s Holly Willoughby in this adorable throwback snap

Holly took us back to her S Club TV days

Holly Willoughby has been on our telly screens for so long we can barely remember a time when she wasn’t waking us up on This Morning or making us LOL on Celeb Juice.

Which is why fans were so shocked to see a throwback snap on Thursday evening showing a completely unrecognisable version of the star.

The cute snap – uploaded by London Studios – shows Holly in her early career posing with her former S Club TV co-stars a whole 17-years ago.

Side note: If you didn’t manage to catch the kids show in the early noughties – S Club TV saw a bunch of young actors and actresses performing as an alternative S Club.

And sat next to stars such as Hollywood actor, Ben Barnes and newsreader Amy Garcia, 36-year-old Holly looks a world away from her glamorous persona.

‘Today @hollywills is at @TMLiveEvent ..17 years ago she was in Studio 3 for S Club TV on CITV! #ThrowbackThursday @ChildrensITV,’ The London Studios wrote on Twitter as they shared the adorable snap with their 7k followers.

And the mum-of-three was clearly just as shocked as us as she swiftly replied to the Tweet ‘Oh wow!’ along with a heart emoji.

Obviously loads of fans also commented on the old photo, with one gushing: ‘Remember it like it was yesterday always was gorgeous.’

Another added: ‘You look so young and beautiful but you better now’, while a third agreed: ‘Beautiful then even more now! X’.

But this isn’t the first time Holly caused a social media storm this week after she shared her own selfie with fellow morning telly presenter, Piers Morgan on Wednesday.

After posting the snap on Instagram along with the caption: ‘Lovely afternoon with @thepiersmorgan… Thank you for a wonderful lunch’, the star received huge backlash from her fans.

Lovely afternoon with @thepiersmorgan … Thank you for a wonderful lunch xxx A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on May 16, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

While some revealed they were ‘disappointed’ in Holly for hanging out with the controversial GMB presenter, some even threatened to unfollow her on social media!

Although fans probably changed their minds when they realised they wouldn’t be able to see the star’s cute throwbacks if they clicked the unfollow button…