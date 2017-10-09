Schofe proved he can still party with the best of them

Silver fox Phillip Schofield proved he’s still young at heart as he headed out for a night on the town with youngest daughter Ruby over the weekend!

The This Morning presenter was joined by 21-year-old Ruby for the launch of celeb pal Gino D’Acampo’s restaurant in Camden, London.

The star-studded bash was also attended by Celebrity Juice funnyman Keith Lemon and Spice Girl Emma Bunton.

The pair couldn’t hold back the smiles as they were greeted by photographers as they emerged from the restaurant. Dad Philip kept his look simple with a casual white t-shirt and jeans, and daughter Ruby also rocked a dressed down look in jeans, boots, and a cropped pink jumper.

The pair were mobbed by fans on the way out – we guess that’s just what happens when you party with famous dad Phil!

Philip’s youngest daughter Ruby has just graduated from Leeds Beckett University, where she celebrated achieving a 2.1 in her degree.

Philip and wife Stephanie have an older daughter too, Molly, who is 24. And it seems she’s followed in her famous dad’s footsteps, currently working as an Assistant Talent Manager at the James Grant Group. Seems showbiz really does run in the family then!

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

WATCH: Hilarious This Morning interview with Ryan Gosling goes viral

Speaking about his close bond with his children, Philip has often admitted that they help to keep him up with what’s ‘current’ in the world of music.

‘I’m very proud of the fact that my daughters keep me very current. Both of them have great taste in music and play stuff that I maybe haven’t heard before,

‘I was driving Ruby back to uni [university] and she said, ‘You’ve got to listen to this’. Ruby and her mates discovered it just before it broke – Megan Trainor’s All About That Bass.

‘I can remember I said, oh my God, this is incredible. And I thank Ruby for introducing me to that, way before anybody else!’

The family also enjoy regular holidays together. Most recently, the foursome enjoyed a trip to Los Angeles. And, being the celebs they are, were spotted indulging in a bit of designer shopping on the famous Rodeo Drive.

From our sister site Woman. Words by Amy Hunt.