Poor Ruth Langsford!

We’re counting down the days till Strictly Come Dancing when our screens will be filled with glitter, sequins and Craig Revel-Horwood.

The line-up is making us all uber-excited for it to start with pop stars, presenters, and professionals all on the list. Gemma Atkinson, Aston Merrygold, and Joe McFadden are some of the celebs that are ready to get their dancing shoes on.

This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford will also be hitting the stage and ready to dance. Unfortunately Ruth isn’t getting the support she expected as she’s the most UNLIKELY to win with odds being 66/1. We’re voting you to win Ruth!

Speaking on the ITV show, she said: “I’m 66/1! It’s embarrassing, I’m at the bottom and we haven’t even started yet! It’s a bit unfair. What are they judging me on?”

Husband Eamonn Holmes found it particularly funny, letting her know she could “get the sympathy vote” and that she can’t stay in the competition for too long because she’s getting in the way of the football season. He’s such a charmer! We think Ruth can do it!

She told him, she’s “in it to win it!” Go Ruth!

Ruth will be up against presenter Charlotte Hawkins, who revealed she was joining the show while on TV! She said: “I am so thrilled to be one of the contestants on Strictly this year! I’ve always been a big fan of the show. It’s a dream come true. I’ll be following in the footsteps of my Good Morning Britain colleagues.”

Charlotte is currently one of the favourites to dance into the moonlight holding the Glitterball trophy with odds of 16/1.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One on September 9.

Words by Natalie Bradshaw