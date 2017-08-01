Ooh, this should be fun...

This Morning is undoubtedly everyone’s fave daytime show, and now they’re set to introduce a new guest presenter.

And show regular Rylan Clark-Neal couldn’t be happier about the new addition.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

READ: Blooming gorgeous pics! See former TOWIE star Ferne McCann’s AH-mazing pregnancy style

The 28-year-old took to Twitter to share his glee at the news.

He wrote: ‘So I’m very excited to say after secret meetings and hiding her in my pocket I’m hosting @thismorning with @GeriHalliwell Mon 28 Aug! Xxx’

Now in case you didn’t know Rylan is a HUGE Spice Girls fan, who could forget when he dressed up as Baby Spice AKA Emma Bunton on the show?

Rylan confirmed that Geri Horner will be joining the show on August 28, to cover Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield whilst they enjoy their holidays.

Ruth was quick to welcome the Spice Girl to the show tweeting: ‘Welcome to the @thismorning gang @GeriHalliwell Not sure how @Rylan will cope with the excitement!! X x # ThisMorning # presenter’

And fans of the show were very happy about the news, one user wrote: ‘aww this is just Awesome news hun, I can’t wait to watch you both.. it’s gonna be a Spice Girl and Spice Boy reunion!’

A second added: ‘I can’t wait, I’m sure you’ll have a blast! xx’

Another said: ‘Oh how fab I’ll put it in my calendar xx’

Reports claim that the singer wants to use this as an opportunity to ‘reinvent herself,’ as she hopes to pursue a TV career.

A source told The Mirror: ‘Geri wants to reinvent herself as a telly host and this was an offer she couldn’t turn down. She is keen to take her TV career further, loves This Morning and has appeared on it several times.’

They added: ‘Geri was shown how everything works. She was telling everyone how excited she is. It’s going to be the beginning of a glittering TV career.’

We are VERY excited to see Geri on our screens.

Roll on August 28!