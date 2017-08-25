Fans of the show have been calling for the return of Phil and Holly!

We’re not going to lie, we’ve really been missing This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phllip Schofiled brightening up our weekdays.

But before their summer break finally comes to an end in a couple of weeks, viewers of the popular telly programme were treated to another presenting duo on Friday morning in the form of Rylan Clark-Neal and his hubby, Dan.

While some fans were excited to see telly pro Rylan’s other half, a fair few ITV viewers weren’t very impressed and took to Twitter to blast his presenting skills as ‘wooden’.

Hitting out at Dan’s ‘lack of chemistry’ with his Big Brother husband, one viewer blasted: ‘Rylan is a great TV presenter but his husband Dan has the charisma of a wet fish…not right for TV imo #ThisMorning‘.

Another agreed: ‘Rylan could host on his own. Dan is nice but lacks the “zing” for presenting. I couldn’t do it to be honest so good luck to him’.

And a third added: ‘Shocking presenting from Dan. This is what happens when you employ someone 4 just being another’s partner!’

Unfortunately, it didn’t stop there…

Ouch! Luckily, it wasn’t all bad as some ITV fans absolutely loved the pair’s presenting with one gushing: ‘@Rylan and @danclarkneal presenting is my favourite thing, I haven’t stoped smiling #ThisMorning‘.

‘Love Rylan and Dan #ThisMorning #rylan #dan Loads of energy and laughs!’ another added.

The couple filled in for Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on this Friday’s edition of the popular programme while Alison Hammond took Rylan’s spot as showbiz whizz.

During the show the pair’s cooking segment was gate-crashed by Geri Halliwell, who’ll be co-hosting with HUGE Spice Girls fan Rylan on Bank Holiday Monday.

The 28-year-old took to Twitter to share his glee at the news earlier this month, telling his followers: ‘So I’m very excited to say after secret meetings and hiding her in my pocket I’m hosting @thismorning with @GeriHalliwell Mon 28 Aug! Xxx’.

We couldn’t think of a better way to spend our Bank Holiday Monday morning…