It's all a bit awkward, really...

For a lot of people (us NOT included… *ahem*) a break-up is a time of major stalking.

What are they doing. Who are they with. WHOSE FOOT WAS IN THE VERY CORNER OF THAT SNAPCHAT.

The last one was a joke. We swear.

So anyway, imagine being able to literally watch everything you Ex is getting up to post-split on national TV?

Yup. Sounds like the worst idea and the best idea all in one, right?!

And so, we can imagine things are a lil’ tricky for Made in Chelsea‘s Tiff Watson– who has been able to watch her ex Sam Thompson move on in the Celebrity Big Brother house with fellow housemate Amelia Lily.

Yikes.

With Sam currently brewing up one hell of a crush on Amelia, having agreed that they will ‘see where things go’ after they both leave the house, Tiff has *finally* spoken out.

Having split a mere few weeks before Sam entered the house, Tiff has shared with The Sun that she doesn’t think Sam is actually over her.

Tiff explains, ‘Amelia is a nice girl and she’s being respectful and I’m a fan of her. She knows Sam’s not over his last girlfriend. And he’d never get into a showmance’.

The MiC lady then adds, ‘He hates when people are being fake’.

Tiff also shared that those close to her and Sam have doubts that things would work with Amelia outside the house.

She shares, ‘All our friends and family are struggling to picture them being together as we were together so long’.

Well, with only a week left of the show, looks like we’ll have to watch this space…

Alice Perry