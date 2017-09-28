Aw, this couple are going strong!

Reality TV couples can often have a rather short life span, but TOWIE stars Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou are proving they’re in it for the long haul.

The couple celebrated their three year anniversary in a very cute way – and fans couldn’t help but gush.

Tommy and Georgia took to Instagram to share some loved up snaps with their followers to celebrate the relationship milestone.

Georgia shared a string of snaps with her 1 million followers, and a very sweet message that read: ‘3 years with my best friend & I love you more & more every day ..even though you drive me mad & I wonder how I cope ..😂 I wouldn’t change it for the world…’

‘I’m very Lucky to experience life with you..& have you there every step of the way supporting me no matter what. My team.’

Meanwhile her beau Tommy was just as romantic, but added a touch of humour for his girlfriend.

He wrote: ‘Been together 3 years today. Best 3 years of my life.. & best decision of my life giving her a chance to get with me.’

And fans of the TOWIE couple couldn’t help but release a whole lotta ‘awws’ at their love in.

‘Aww this is so sweet! Happy anniversary guys #couplegoals @georgiakousoulou @tommy_mallet,’ one user posted.

A second said: ‘And remember when people said you wouldn’t last?? Love you both.’

And a third added: ‘Gorgeous couple and so real’.

Meanwhile several fans were urging Tommy to put a ring on it and pop the question, one fan wrote: ‘But @tommy_mallet come on! Ya need to put a ring on it!!’

Another said: ‘Get married!’.

Meanwhile a third couldn’t contain their excitement about the prospect of a TOWIE wedding, writing: ‘I actually can’t wait until you guys get married you’re literally the only couple that seems to last and sees to have a solid understanding relationship xx’.

Come on Tommy, take a hint!