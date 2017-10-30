The couple have shut down talk over their romance...

Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou have proved that their relationship is stronger than TOWIE.

The couple have been happily loved up for three years now, but they recently had to hit back at claims their relationship is a ‘business plan’.

Georgia took to Twitter on Sunday to shut down any accusations that claimed her romance was anything but real, because the couple weren’t engaged!

The reality star wrote: ‘People commenting saying me & Tommy are a business plan because we aren’t engaged after 3 years … wtf is wrong with people ….’

‘LET ME LIVE … I’m 26 & happy being me right now .. god get off my back sick of this pressure,’ before adding: ‘If we was a “business plan” we would of cashed in 3 months in on a mag deal … DIVS’.

And it’s safe to say boyfriend Tommy was not impressed with the accusations, tweeting: ‘If it was a business plan I would of taken a magazine deal and got engaged and married within a year…’

Before trying to add some humour to the situation by writing: ‘I got a lot more business to deal with before I can afford the ring aswell’.

And former Love Island contestant Olivia Buckland was there to support the TOWIE couple writing: ‘This is RIDIC. So it’s a business plan if we get engaged quick and a business plan if we don’t? babe we will never win. Do you always’.

Georgia’s tweets came hours before her heartfelt confession on Sunday night’s episode of the ITVBe show.

She revealed her fears over the pressure to get married and have children admitting: ‘I feel as if everyone is on my back. I don’t know if marriage is right for me. If I got pregnant, he’d [Tommy] be happy, but it scares me.’

The Essex lady revealed her fears come from the breakdown of her parents marriage.

We think Tommy and Georgia are a lovely couple, keep doing you guys!