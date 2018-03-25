The touching way devastated Saturday Night Takeaway fans coped with the show being off air

Fans flocked to social media...

Devastated Ant and Dec fans led a special tribute to their presenting icons on Saturday night, after their ITV show Saturday Night Takeaway was cancelled this week.

Viewers of the show flooded social media with a sweet tribute to the double act and the show, after being left disappointed that the show would not be airing this week.

In a huge movement, Twitter users used the hashtag #FanMadeSNT, and posted their favourite video clips of the show over the years – ensuring fans could still get their Ant & Dec fix for the week.

One fan posted a clip of the presenting duo on the first episode of this year’s series. The hilarious shot sees Ant forget to look at the camera, during the opening sequence of their ‘Ant vs. Dec’ segment.

While another shared a funny clip of Ant experiencing a few difficulties with a brand new tech purchase…

Another viewer also posted about some of their favourite parts of the show over the years, including last year’s segment ‘Who Shot Simon Cowell?’

After the wave of nostalgic social media posts, many Saturday Night Takeaway fans also tweeted about how much the tribute to their icons had meant to them.

One wrote, “Been looking through the #FanMadeSNT tweets! So sweet. It’s cheered me up so much!”

While another agreed, “Seeing how many people participated in #FanMadeSNT makes me want to cry (And it wasn’t even my project/idea!😅) I love you guys❤💙”

A third viewer also said, “FanmadeSNT has gone out nationally guys. Actually who’s idea was it? Because I applaud them to no end. Well done everyone.”

ITV’s Saturday Night Takeaway will return to screens next week – so fans don’t have long to wait before the show is back.

This past Saturday, the hit series was replaced by singing contest The Voice. The show was pushed up to an earlier time slot in the TV schedule, so that ITV could also air a repeat of Keith Lemon’s Through the Keyhole, and a run of the film The Fast and the Furious.

This week’s installment was cancelled following Ant McPartlin’s arrest for drink-driving. The popular star has also returned to rehab after the incident.

It’s thought that Declan Donnelly, who is reported to be expecting his first baby, will host the final two shows of the series alone. However, he’ll also have support from fellow guest presenters Stephen Mulhern and Scarlett Moffatt.

