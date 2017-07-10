Amber's big night didn't go entirely to plan

TOWIE star Amber Dowding has been left shaken and upset after she was allegedly the victim of a theft at her own birthday party.

The Essex girl was celebrating her big day with friends at the Cafe De Paris nightclub in London on Saturday when she reportedly had £900 stolen from her handbag, leaving her pretty distraught.

‘Amber is in floods of tears and is devastated that someone would have taken that money from her,’ a source says.

‘Last night was supposed to be a fun night out with friends and it’s ended in an awful way.

‘Amber can’t stop shaking and it’s worse because her boyfriend Chris Clark is away at the moment.’

It’s claimed that it was only the money that was stolen from Amber’s bag and that her other possessions were left untouched.

It sounds like the whole thing has really affected Amber, with a friend telling The Sun Online: ‘It’s not about the money for Amber, it’s the fact someone rifled through her belongings – it’s really upset her.’

A rep for the reality star adds: ‘The MET police have been really supportive.

‘Amber has been understandably very, very shaken up at the thought of someone purposely stealing money from her handbag while she enjoyed a night out with her friends to celebrate her birthday.’

Since the alleged incident Amber has hinted that she’s still feeling upset about it, having shared some cryptic Twitter posts.

‘Feeling so emotional today,’ she told her followers on Sunday.

‘Don’t know how people sleep at night with such a guilty conscience..’

By Monday morning she seemed to be feeling a little more positive though and Tweeted: ‘Not been the best weekend but a week day I’ll be away with my favourite.. nothing better than that #Antigua’