There was reportedly a bust-up at the event…

TOWIE star Amber Dowding has spoken out about allegations that she was caught up in a huge row with boyfriend Chris Clark at V Festival.

Reports emerged over the weekend that the couple had argued in the VIP area after Chris’ brother Jon argued with former co-star Fran Parman, leading to Amber dragging Jon away.

This apparently sparked a disagreement between Chris and Amber which resulted in Chris ‘storming off’ after his sibling.

‘Chris started shouting at Amber after she dragged Jon off of Fran,’ a source had told The Sun. ‘She seemed upset but gave as good as she got. She was having a go at him in front of everyone in the VIP area which was pretty awkward.

‘Chris looked really grumpy and stormed off to find Jon and then Amber looked really teary and went off to the mates to the loos.’

However, Amber has now hit back at claims and denies that any such row took place.

‘when did this happen then? You need to get better sources .. me and @ChrisJClark_ had the best day,’ the 24-year-old wrote on Twitter.

She also claimed that she wasn’t even aware of any argument between Jon and Fran.

‘Didn’t even know it happened so not sure how I pulled them apart,’ Amber added.

Along with this Amber posted a happy selfie of her and Chris, 22, and said that they had had a ‘good day’.

Meanwhile Chris shared the same photo and wrote: ‘We had such a good day yesterday @vfestival @amberdowdingx ready to go again’

He also reTweeted a message from a fan who had supported Amber when she denied the row reports.

Chris’ brother Jon appeared to quash talk of a spat between him and Fran too, having Tweeted about the story of them being ‘pulled apart’: ‘Accurate as always #CompleteBollcks’

