The star has been targeted after moving in with boyfriend Chris Clark

TOWIE star Amber Dowding has furiously hit out after she was cruelly trolled over her mum’s battle with breast cancer.

The reality star – whose mother Maria was given the all-clear from the disease earlier this year – found herself being targeted by a social media user following the announcement that she was moving in with boyfriend Chris Clark.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: TOWIE’s Amber Dowding shares drastic hair transformation!

Amber, 24, was called a ‘disgusting extra’ by the troll, who appeared to be slating her for ‘leaving’ the house she shared with her mum, and even told the TV star that she ‘should be the one with cancer’.

They also labelled Amber a ‘nasty sick b**ch’ for ‘running away’ with a man they claimed she is ‘using just for air time’.

A shocked Amber shared screenshots of the comments on Twitter and spoke of her horror at what they were saying.

‘Luckily my mum is over cancer but if she wasn’t and was really unwell and this SICK SICK person kept going on like this,’ the Essex girl wrote.

‘F*** there are evil people in this world’

She went on to share further screen grabs and admitted that she replied to the troll at one point as the abuse had reached new heights.

‘Honestly it got worse. The comments are actually beyond disgusting,’ Amber explained to her followers. ‘I wouldn’t normally rise to trolls but that was just on another level.’

The Instagram user responsible for the comments went on to delete their account.

Amber’s fans were left shocked by the remarks and sent messages of support to her.

‘Omg! That is absolutely vile like u haven’t been through enough already! I think it’s an lovely thing moving in with the one you love! Ur mum will b so proud,’ one commented, whilst another said: ‘Please try to rise above it darling and give my love to your mum #shocked’

Meanwhile her TOWIE co-star Lauren Pope simply tweeted: ‘What the f*** is wrong with people?!!’

Fortunately Amber clearly isn’t going to let this get her down though and went on to share her excitement about moving in with 23-year-old Chris.

‘Anyway .. on a brighter note. Me & my @ChrisJClark_ are finally in our place,’ she revealed. ‘can’t wait for our first Christmas x’