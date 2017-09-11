Love may have blossomed the second time around...

The first episode of TOWIE kicked off last night (YES!), and it definitely didn’t disappoint.

But as well as glitz, glamour and a whole load of fake tan, there was one pair of reality stars which seemed to get people talking.

And that’s Essex newbie Amber Turner and Dan Edgar who left TOWIE fans shocked over their fierce confrontation in a Marbella nightclub.

The on/off reality pair started dating last summer, but things seemed to have turned sour after Dan told Amber it was ‘the wrong time’ to get into a serious relationship.

But despite heartbroken Amber being left in tears by the awkward run-in, it looks like the lovebirds could be very much back on after they were spotted cosying up during a romantic stroll through Essex over the weekend following a five month break.

An insider told The Sun: ‘Dan always liked Amber but he wasn’t up for having a serious relationship.

‘Amber wanted more, which is why their break up affected her so badly.’

Dan and Amber went their separate ways back in April as Dan looked to be getting pretty close to returning costar Lauren Pope, 34, – which obviously didn’t go down too well with Amber.

Do we remember THIS face at Dan’s beach party?

The source continued: ‘Dan spent the summer partying with his mates and he hooked up with Lauren and a couple of other girls.

‘Now they’re back in Essex, they’ve reconnected and their pals think it could go the distance.’

Amber has seemed to hint and a reunion after she shared a cheeky shot of her ex playing golf on her Instagram Stories recently – could it be date night for the reality pair?

But the news of their rekindled romance may come as a bit of a shock to fans after Dan, 26, admitted to breaking Amber’s heart during the last series.

‘She definitely wanted to settle with me so I had to cut ties,’ he told The Sun.

‘She was a bit heartbroken – it got to a stage where she really liked me. But it would take a lot for me to sacrifice being single. I was with Kate [Wright] for six years and now it’s nice to have no worries and just to be enjoying myself.’

So has this ladies man finally settled down? Watch out Megan McKenna and Pete Wicks because these two could be about to take over as Essex’s next power couple…